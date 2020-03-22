Rain is back in the forecast for Sunday

THE WEEK AHEAD: Rain will linger into Monday morning with drying conditions by the afternoon, with cloudy skies remaining in place most of the day. Afternoon highs tomorrow will top out in the upper 60s with lows in the middle to upper 50s. Showers and storms are possible on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 70s and lows in the middle 50s. Wednesday is looking dry with partly cloudy skies, highs in the middle 70s and lows in the upper 50s. Thursday is looking dry with partly cloudy skies, big warm up into the lower 80s for highs and lows in the lower to middle 60s. Friday and Saturday we are tracking our next system that looks to bring rain chances to the region. Highs for the end of the week and into the weekend looks to warm into the 70s and then 60s and lows in the lower 60s.