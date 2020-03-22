Second coronavirus death in Tennessee confirmed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WLVT/WTVF/WMC) - The second coronavirus death in Tennessee was confirmed by Metro Nashville’s Public Health Department Sunday afternoon.
On Saturday, a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who had underlying health complications died from the virus. VUMC said the patient was from a county adjacent to Davidson County, WTVF reported.
The health department said the first patient to die as a result of coronavirus was a 73-year-old man who had underlying health conditions. They said his death was due to complications with the coronavirus.
“This is a tragic loss of life, and we extend our heartfelt condolences with the family,” said Nashville Mayor John Cooper. “Even though the majority of people diagnosed with COVID-19 have experienced mild symptoms, we know that the virus can be life-threatening, and we need everyone to take steps to protect themselves and each other.”
There are now more than 500 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state.
