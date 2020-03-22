Shelby County Health Dept.: COVID-19 cases rise to 58 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department has released the latest numbers of the novel coronavirus. The county now has 58 people confirmed to have COVID-19 and 114 are being monitored.
As numbers rise across the county, the state’s total has skyrocketed. The Tennessee Department of Health reported at least 371 cases have been identified as of March 21.
Davidson County has marked the highest number of cases in Tennessee reporting 140, according to Saturday’s update. So far one death has been reported in Nashville.
The number of cases is expected to increase as testing becomes available throughout the Mid-South.
In a live update Saturday, the Shelby County Health Department said they are working to map out who these patients came in contact with to reduce the communal spread of the virus.
Though health officials are recommending that everyone does not need to be tested for the coronavirus, some Mid-South health care businesses are offering drive-thru testing.
The Tennessee Department of Health is expected to give an update on the state’s total number of cases today at 2 p.m.
