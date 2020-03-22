Southaven mayor, aldermen issue civil emergency in response to COVID-19 outbreak

SOUTHAVEN, Miss. (WMC) - In response to the spread of the coronavirus, Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite and the Board of Aldermen have declared a civil emergency, ordering many businesses to close starting at 5 p.m. on March 22.
Under this new order, all Southaven restaurants should only serve food through drive-through, take-out, curbside pick-up or delivery.
Additionally, all bars, nightclubs, lounges, taverns, gyms, theaters, salons, and recreational or amusement facilities must close.
Until further notice, all businesses, clubs,organizations, places of worship, or gatherings within city limits should adhere to the Centers for Disease Control Guidelines and limit crowds to no more than 10 people -- with the exclusion of essential services.
These essential services include:
- Hospitals
- Nursing homes
- Post office
- Distribution centers'
- Manufacturers and distributors of household goods and items for supply chain
- Distributors and manufacturers of products essential for the supply chain of vital supplies
- Health clinics
- Drug stores/pharmacies
- Banks
- Grocery stores
- Convenience stores
- Day cares
- Retail stores over 4,000 square-feet
- Hardware stores
Violations of this order may be subject to misdemeanor prosecution.
