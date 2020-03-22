YMCA taking over meal distribution for Shelby County Schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The YMCA is taking over Shelby County Schools’ meal distribution program.
SCS announced the transition Sunday. The school district suspended the program Friday after an employee of the meal program tested positive for COVID-19.
The YMCA is stepping in to make sure the program, which the district says provides meals for thousands of students, continues.
According to SCS, meal distribution will go on as originally planned at more than 60 community sites. The program begins Monday.
The City of Memphis is helping transport meals to the sites.
The Mid-South Food Bank is also helping provide food for students at its own sites.
The food bank has been asking for volunteers to help out.
“The Memphis community is strong,” said SCS Superintendent Joris Ray in a news release. "Thank you to everyone for coming together in this time of need at Shelby County Schools. Our goal to eliminate hunger for children during this public health crisis has been met with a tremendous response from the community which is affirmation that WE ARE 901.“
Student learning guides are also available online.
For families who do not have internet access at home, you can visit any meal distribution site on Mondays and Tuesdays between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. to get a physical copy of a learning guide.
