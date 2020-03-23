#BartlettBearHunt could give families a positive distraction from the pandemic

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 23, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 6:11 AM

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Looking for things to with the kids? Mayor Keith McDonald and the City of Bartlett have created a positive distraction for families from the coronavirus pandemic.

The #BartlettBearHunt can give you and your younger kids a break from staying at home while still practicing social distancing.

How does it work? Families put a teddy bear in their windows, then families drive around and try to find the teddy bears in the windows.

This is the game that I posted earlier. If you have small children I think it would be fun to get in the car and look...

Even if you don’t have children, you can still participate by putting a teddy bear in your window.

A family commented on the mayor’s Facebook page and said they found 27 bears during their #BartlettBearHunt.

