BartlettBearHunt could give families a positive distraction from the pandemic

BARTLETT, Tenn. (WMC) - Looking for things to with the kids? Mayor Keith McDonald and the City of Bartlett have created a positive distraction for families from the coronavirus pandemic.
The #BartlettBearHunt can give you and your younger kids a break from staying at home while still practicing social distancing.
How does it work? Families put a teddy bear in their windows, then families drive around and try to find the teddy bears in the windows.
Even if you don’t have children, you can still participate by putting a teddy bear in your window.
A family commented on the mayor’s Facebook page and said they found 27 bears during their #BartlettBearHunt.
