Clarksdale, Miss. issues citywide curfew amid coronavirus pandemic

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Mayor Chuck Espy has issued a citywide curfew for Clarksdale, Mississippi.
Authorities said the curfew will be for all residents between 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. The curfew will begin Mar. 24 and end April 13.
The news release reads “there should be no loitering on public streets, in businesses, buildings, or public places unless you are an essential worker or traveling for medical reasons.”
Espy added, “Because we still have issues with social congregation and many who are potentially exposing themselves to COVID-19, we are taking additional actions to save lives and limit exposure of this highly infectious virus.”
Essential workers, including those working in emergency and medical services, grocery stores, pharmacies, essential city employees, and those who work for express delivery services, will still be allowed to travel.
“These next steps are stricter but necessary to slow the spread of the virus and keep our community as safe as possible,” said Espy.
