Dry for now but rain & storms returns tomorrow

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We are drying out after the rain this morning. The rest of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy, but we will likely see a few peeks of sun this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-60s with lows tonight in the upper 50s. As a front approaches the area, more showers and storms will develop after midnight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 63. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40% late. Low: 57. Winds southeast 5 mph.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers & storms in the morning & in the afternoon. High: 71. Winds: southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered showers and storms will be likely tomorrow morning. A few strong storms will be possible in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. It won’t rain and storm the entire time as we will get a break in the afternoon, but another round of showers and storms will arrive in the evening. The rain will move out by Wednesday morning and we see more sunshine plus it will also be sunny on Thursday. Bonus! More clouds will arrive on Friday and there will be a slight chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday but will highs will climb to near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a few showers Saturday, but Sunday looks dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.