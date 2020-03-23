Dry for now but rain & storms returns tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: Scattered showers and storms will be likely tomorrow morning. A few strong storms will be possible in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail will be the main threats. It won’t rain and storm the entire time as we will get a break in the afternoon, but another round of showers and storms will arrive in the evening. The rain will move out by Wednesday morning and we see more sunshine plus it will also be sunny on Thursday. Bonus! More clouds will arrive on Friday and there will be a slight chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday but will highs will climb to near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday.