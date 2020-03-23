Drying out this afternoon, but more thunderstorms tomorrow

Many of us are waking up to rain, but we will be drying out by 9 a.m. The rest of the day will be dry and mostly cloudy, but we will likely see a few peeks of sun this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower to mid-60s with lows tonight in the upper 50s. As a front approaches the area, more showers and storms will develop after midnight.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 30%. High: 63. Winds will be northeast 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 40% late. Low: 57. Winds southeast 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thunderstorms will be likely tomorrow morning. A few strong storms will be possible in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threat. There will be a break in the afternoon, but then another round of showers in the evening. Thankfully, the rain will be gone by Wednesday morning and we will have more sunshine. It will also be sunny on Thursday. More clouds will arrive on Friday and there will be a slight chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday but will jump to around 80 degrees Thursday and Friday.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a few showers Saturday, but Sunday looks dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday.
