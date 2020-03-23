Drying out this afternoon, but more thunderstorms tomorrow

REST OF THE WEEK: Thunderstorms will be likely tomorrow morning. A few strong storms will be possible in west Tennessee and northeast Mississippi. Damaging winds and hail will be the primary threat. There will be a break in the afternoon, but then another round of showers in the evening. Thankfully, the rain will be gone by Wednesday morning and we will have more sunshine. It will also be sunny on Thursday. More clouds will arrive on Friday and there will be a slight chance of rain. Temperatures will be in the lower 70s Tuesday and Wednesday but will jump to around 80 degrees Thursday and Friday.