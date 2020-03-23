Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-FUNERALS
Grieving and saying goodbye in the time of coronavirus
CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus that has upended nearly every element of public life also has dramatically changed the way people grieve for the dead. Ministers have closed their doors to funerals. Fear of quarantine has prevented families from flying in to pay their last respects. Cemeteries have drastically altered what they do out of fear that some mourners who don't know they are infected with coronavirus might infect others. And elderly people who have lost spouses can't hug or so much as be in the same room with their children and grandchildren at the exact time they need them most.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee governor issues order on bars, restaurants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is urging residents to work from home and ordered bars and restaurants to close for 14 days starting Monday with the exception of drive-thru, take-out and delivery services. Lee's sweeping order in response to the coronavirus pandemic also closed gyms and fitness centers from Monday until April 6. He also barred most visits to nursing homes, retirement homes and long-term care facilities and prohibited social gatherings of 10 or more people. In Nashville, Mayor John Cooper on Sunday ordered that all nonessential businesses close. The number of confirmed cases in Tennessee has risen to more than 500. Three people in the state have died from the virus.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DISASTER LOANS
Small businesses can apply for loans as result of virus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee small businesses that have been economically harmed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak can apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans. The state Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release last week that small businesses and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million. The funds are to be used for financial obligations and operating expenses. The request for the economic injury disaster loan declaration was submitted Wednesday.
OBIT-KENNY ROGERS
Crossover country superstar Kenny Rogers dies at 81
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Kenny Rogers, who embodied “The Gambler” persona and whose musical career spanned jazz, folk, country and pop, has died at 81. A representative says Rogers died at home in Georgia on Friday night. The Houston-born balladeer with a husky voice had hits like “Lucille,” “Lady” and “Islands in the Stream” with Dolly Parton. He sold tens of millions of records and was the star of TV movies, making him a superstar in the late ‘70s and ’80s. With his silver beard and folksy charm, the Grammy winner excelled as a musical stylist for more than six decades.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-STRANDED AMERICANS
US tourists stranded abroad desperate to secure return
Tourists trapped away from their home countries because of the coronavirus and the plight of a Tennessee couple illustrates the desperation they are facing. Linda Scruggs and Mike Rustici trained months to hike to Peru's Machu Pinchu Inca ruins and arrived in Peru this month. Days after they landed, Peru's borders were closed. Scruggs and Rustici were stuck in a hotel for days and say they received little help from the U.S. Embassy in Lima. The couple were eventually able to get on a LATAM Airlines flight that landed Saturday evening in Miami. They said they felt relieved but also guilty because many other travelers are still stuck.
BC-TN-FATAL POLICE SHOOTING
TBI: Officers shoot, kill man after pursuit
WINCHESTER, Tenn. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say a man is dead after an alleged shooting in Franklin County. According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, a Franklin County sheriff's deputy and a Winchester police officer were involved Friday in a vehicle pursuit with 39-year-old Larry Millraney. The officer and deputy were pursuing Millraney because he allegedly shot into a residence in Franklin County Officials say Millraney crashed his vehicle during the pursuit. Millraney allegedly reached a weapon when officers approached him, according to the TBI. Officers then shot and fatally wounded Millraney. No officers were injured.