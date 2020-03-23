LIST: COVID-19 testing sites in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health will now be keeping an active list of local COVID-19 testing sites throughout the state.
The list has been provided to MSDH from local county emergency management agencies and local providers. It will be updated daily when positive cases are updated on the MSDH website, which is usually mid-morning.
Residents are asked to call the facility before coming in for possible testing as procedures will differ from site to site. A fever of 100.4 and severe cough or chest pain is required to receive testing.
The list of facilities that will be testing starting on Monday is as follows:
-Forrest General Hospital – Hattiesburg
-Hattiesburg Clinic – Hattiesburg
-Gulfport Memorial Hospital – Gulfport
-St. Dominic Hospital – Jackson
-Itawamba/Med Plus Urgent Care – Fulton
-Lee/Med Plus Urgent Care – Tupelo
-Memorial Drinkwater Internal Medicine Walk-In Clinic – Bay St. Louis
-Memorial Long Beach Walk-In Clinic – Long Beach
-Memorial Physician Walk-In Clinics – Walmart – Biloxi
-Memorial Primary Care Cedar Lake – Biloxi
-Memorial Stone County Medical Center – Wiggins
-Memorial Surgery Center of Ocean Springs – Ocean Springs
-Neshoba General Hospital – Philadelphia
-North Mississippi Medical Center – Tupelo
-Singing River Health System Clinics – Ocean Springs
-Singing River Health System Clinics – Pascagoula
-Singing River Health System Clinics – Hurley
-Singing River Health System Clinics – Vancleave
-Singing River Health System Clinics – Woolmarket
For contact information for these facilities, visit www.HealthyMS.com/covid-19.
