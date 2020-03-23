MATA limiting passengers to follow mayor’s safer-at-home order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Area Transit Authority announced new guidelines Monday to follow Mayor Jim Strickland’s safer-at-home order.
MATA will continue to operate as an essential service, but new protocol will limit the number of patrons on MATA buses and adhere to social distancing recommendations by public health officials.
- Per the mayor’s executive order, no more than 10 people will be allowed to board fixed route buses and trolley cars. This new guidance goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 and will end April 7 (unless otherwise extended).
- Every other row on fixed route buses and trolley cars will be blocked to maintain social distance and encourage customers to sit apart.
- Note: Since the capacity of the buses has been restricted to maintain social distancing guidelines, some customers may have to wait on the next bus to arrive.
- No more than two passengers will be allowed to ride on any MATAplus paratransit vehicle (includes personal care attendant and/or escort).
- Effective Tuesday, March 24 until April 7 (unless otherwise extended), MATA will only transport MATAplus paratransit customers to work, medical-related destinations (including dialysis, doctor appointments and pharmacies) and to purchase/collect food from grocery stores, restaurants or food distribution centers at non-profit organizations.
In addition to these new guidelines, MATA is also making changes at their facilities.
- MATA headquarters, 1370 Levee Road, is closed to the public from March 24 to April 7 (unless otherwise extended).
- The trolley facility, 547 North Main, is closed to the public from March 24 to April 7 (unless otherwise extended).
- The customer lobby areas and public restrooms at each transit center will continue to be closed to the public until further notice.
- The customer service counters will continue to be open from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday at each transit center.
- In order to access the customer service counters, security officers will only allow three people to enter and exit the building at a time to perform customer service transactions only.
- The assessment center in the Airways Transit Center is closed to the public until further notice.
MATA announced they will also continue to perform daily fleet and bus shelter cleanings, which include comprehensive disinfecting and sanitizing measures.
For more information, visit www.matatransit.com.
