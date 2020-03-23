Mayor issues ‘safer-at-home’ order for Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mayor Jim Strickland has issued a citywide ‘safer-at-home’ order for Memphis.
The order will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Meaning only essential jobs such as police, fire, grocery stores, and gas stations will still be allowed to travel to work.
This order will be effective for two weeks, according to Strickland.
Here’s what you CAN still do -
- Go to the grocery, convenience or warehouse store
- Go to the pharmacy to pick up medications and other healthcare necessities
- Go to medical appointments (check with your doctor or provider first)
- Go to a restaurant for take-out, delivery or drive-thru
- Care for or support a friend or family member
- Take a walk, ride your bike, hike, jog and be in nature for exercise — just keep at least six feet between you and others.
- Walk your pets and take them to the veterinarian if necessary
- Help someone to get necessary supplies
- Receive deliveries from any business which delivers
Here’s what you CANNOT do -
- Go to work unless you are providing essential services as defined by this Order
- Visit friends and family if there is no urgent need
- Maintain less than 6 feet of distance from others when you go out
- Visit loved ones in the hospital, nursing home, skilled nursing facility or other residential care facility, except for limited exceptions as provided on the facility websites.
Bartlett, Collierville, and Germantown will be taking similar action. Strickland said during the news conference, “We are in serious, unprecedented times."
Currently, there are 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County. There are 103 people being monitored.
In neighboring counties, there are five cases in Tipton County, 23 in DeSoto County and up to four in Crittenden County.
We’ve created a list of resources for Mid-Southerns impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Shelby County Health Department would like members of the general public to take simple steps to reduce the spread of coronavirus:
- Washing hands with liquid soap and water, and rubbing for at least 20 seconds, or using alcohol-based sanitizer if soap and water are not available;
- Covering your mouth and nose with a tissue or your sleeve (not your hands) when coughing or sneezing;
- Staying home if you are sick, especially with respiratory symptoms.
- Regularly cleaning surfaces touched by many people.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that people 60 and up and individuals with underlying chronic health conditions should stay at home as much as possible and avoid crowds.
The CDC also states wearing face masks is not necessary for the general public and may not provide protection from the virus.
For more information, click here.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.