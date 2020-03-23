Miss. clinics see increase in COVID-19 cases as tests become available, cities declare civil emergency

“Methodist Olive Branch Hospital is currently screening and appropriately testing patients at our emergency department. When a patient visits our hospital, we are screening based on CDC guidelines and performing tests only on those who meet the appropriate guidelines. We will not test a patient unless they have respiratory symptoms. We ask that patients call first before appearing at any Emergency Department so we can screen and test in a manner that minimizes exposure to others. We’ve launch outside-of-the-ED patient screening locations at our hospitals. Depending on what the facility has in place, a facility might have tent set up. Some facilities might not have a tent. At any rate, signage will be in place to guide people as they arrive on our hospital campuses.”