MLGW offers drive-thru services for bill pay

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Light, Gas and Water is making it a little easier for customers to pay their bills during the coronavirus pandemic.
MLGW is offering drive-thru services and drop box for payments.
Community Offices now have restricted access to customers, but you can still utilize their drive-thru and drop box services.
Starting March 23, drive-thru windows will remain open for payments by cash, check, or money orders only. MLGW is also asking that customers only put checks and money orders in drop boxes - no cash.
Here’s a complete list of drive-thru/dropbox MLGW locations -
MLGW also announced they will not turn off utilities to customers impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
MLGW President and CEO J.T. Young held a press conference giving an update on MLGW’s efforts to address the COVID-19 crisis affecting the community.
At this time, customers will not have their utilities disconnected.
“However also we want to remind our customers that bills will be due as rendered those bills and payments due will accrue so we certainly want to encourage our customers to continue to make those payments as needed but in recognition of a lot of hardship and uncertainties our customers are facing right now we want to do what we can to ease that burden," said Young.
