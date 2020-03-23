More storms on the way

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
Expect clouds to linger this evening with temperatures in the low 60s. Winds will remain northeast at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Storms by morning. The time frame is from 4-9 AM. A few could be strong or severe with gusty wind or hail. Lows in the upper 50s to around 60. Winds southeast 5-10 mph.
TUESDAY: Scattered showers & storms will taper off by late morning. A few more are possible in the afternoon, mainly just an isolated downpour. High: 73. Winds: southeast 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday and Thursday look dry with a mix of sun and clouds! Highs will be near 70 Wednesday but jump to the low 80s on Thursday. More clouds will arrive on Friday with a slight chance of rain. Highs will remain near 80. Lows will be in the 60s late week.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a few showers Saturday, but Sunday looks dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday.
