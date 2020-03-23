Police searching for suspect in deadly North Memphis shooting

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 22, 2020 at 9:36 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 9:38 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need help finding the individual responsible for shooting and killing a man in North Memphis.

Saturday evening, officers responded to a shooting on North Manassas Street near Mosby Avenue.

One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Sunday, the 36 year-old victim was pronounced dead.

Police say there is no suspect information available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH

