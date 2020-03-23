Police searching for suspect in deadly North Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need help finding the individual responsible for shooting and killing a man in North Memphis.
Saturday evening, officers responded to a shooting on North Manassas Street near Mosby Avenue.
One man was taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Sunday, the 36 year-old victim was pronounced dead.
Police say there is no suspect information available.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH
