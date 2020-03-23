SCSO employee tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says an employee at the Shelby County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the sheriff’s office, the employee works with detainees at the jail.
The employee is currently self-quarantined at home while the sheriff’s office works with the health department on the appropriate response for detainees who may have come into contact with the employee.
According to SCSO, for several weeks they have used heightened screening procedures for detainees and pre-screening protocol for employees and vendors who enter the jail, including a health and travel questionnaire and temperature reading.
So far, no detainee has tested positive for the virus.
According to the sheriff’s office, SCSO has been working with the district attorney general’s and public defender’s offices to reduce the jail population, which currently sits at about 70 percent capacity at the county jail and 55 percent at Jail East.
