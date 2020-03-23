SCSO: 1 killed, 1 injured after vehicle crashes into tree

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a vehicle struck a tree in Colllierville Sunday night.
According to deputies, the crash happened on Collierville-Arlington Road near Collierville Christian Academy.
One person has been pronounced dead on the scene and a second person has been taken to Regional One in critical condition.
SCSO has closed Collierville-Arlington Road in both directions near the fatal crash.
This is an ongoing investigation.
