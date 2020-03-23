Another Navy personnel tests positive for coronavirus in Millington

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities at the naval base in Millington, Tennessee have reported an additional case of the coronavirus.
According to a post on their Facebook page, the second case is in personnel and works on the board installation.
The first case of COVID-19 on the base was confirmed Friday by Navy authorities. That person was tested at Baptist East Memorial Hospital. The staff member was then directed to self-quarantine immediately.
NPC said it’s following the guidelines set forth by the Department of Defense, and all personnel who traveled overseas are currently isolated for the 14-day self-observation period.
Naval Support said they have cleaned the impacted areas. If you are on the naval base, please contact your chain of command for more information.
