Another Navy personnel tests positive for coronavirus in Millington
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 23, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated March 23 at 10:32 AM

MILLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities at the naval base in Millington, Tennessee have reported an additional case of the coronavirus.

According to a post on their Facebook page, the second case is in personnel and works on the board installation.

Posted by Naval Support Activity Mid-South on Sunday, March 22, 2020

The first case of COVID-19 on the base was confirmed Friday by Navy authorities. That person was tested at Baptist East Memorial Hospital. The staff member was then directed to self-quarantine immediately.

NPC said it’s following the guidelines set forth by the Department of Defense, and all personnel who traveled overseas are currently isolated for the 14-day self-observation period.

Naval Support said they have cleaned the impacted areas. If you are on the naval base, please contact your chain of command for more information.

