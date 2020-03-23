Shelby County now has 84 confirmed cases of coronavirus

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are now 84 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County.
Four of those cases are people who live outside of the county, according to the Shelby County Health Department.
There are 103 people being monitored.
Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland is holding a 2 p.m. news conference to give an update on the response and the civil emergency he declared last week. Watch live in the player above or click here to watch in the app.
In neighboring counties, there are five cases in Tipton County, 23 in DeSoto County and up to four in Crittenden County.
As of Sunday afternoon, there were 505 confirmed cases in Tennessee. New numbers will be announced at 2 p.m.
Shelby County has the second most cases in the state, trailing Davidson County, which is well on its way to 200, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
Health officials have confirmed 168 cases in Arkansas and 249 in Mississippi.
We’ve created a list of resources for Mid-Southerns impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
