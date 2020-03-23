Suspect on the run after deadly shooting in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are looking for information after a deadly shooting.
Police were called to the 200 block of N. Manassas Street near Poplar Avenue and N. Dunlap Street. MPD arrived on the scene around 6:15 Saturday afternoon.
Authorities said one man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. The 36-year-old was pronounced dead Sunday.
There is no suspect information available at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.