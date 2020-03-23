Tennessee doctors urging Gov. Lee to authorize shelter-in-place act

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 22, 2020 at 10:59 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 11:02 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More than 600 physicians have come together to sign a letter to Tennessee Governor Bill Lee asking him to mandate a shelter-in-place.

The group is requesting that Tennessee immediately declares the shelter-in-place act for fourteen days with only essential personnel to be deployed during this emergency.

Health officials say this is the only way to get a handle on the coronavirus crisis.

