University of Memphis professor dies from COVID-19, medical examiner reports
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 22, 2020 at 10:05 PM CDT - Updated March 22 at 10:30 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A University of Memphis professor has died from the coronavirus.

NBC affiliate WTMJ says criminal justice instructor Lenard Wells died Saturday from complications of COVID-19, according to the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The 69-year-old was also suffering from other underlying health conditions.

Wells retired from the Milwaukee Police Department after 27 years of service as a Lieutenant of Police.

He worked at the University of Memphis for about seven years after retiring from the police force.

