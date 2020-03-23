West Memphis mayor announcing relief program for people impacted by COVID-19 pandemic

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - City and civic leaders in West Memphis are announcing a program to help residents impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Mayor Marco McClendon has called a news conference to launch the COVID-19 Community Relief Program, which will focus on supporting children and families, hourly wage earners, businesses, health care workers, older adults, people living with disabilities, first responders and others feeling the effects of the outbreak.
To minimize the impact on the community, the West Memphis has implemented several updated operations procedures effective immediately:
- The West Memphis Utilities will temporarily suspend disconnects for residential and commercial customers for nonpayment.
- West Memphis Utilities will also suspend all late fees at this time.
- Free WiFi and computer access available in the West Memphis First Baptist Church parking lot.
- Childcare assistance for health care workers and first responders is available.
- After hours meal program.
- Drive-by testing for the first 50 patients beginning Wednesday at East Arkansas Family Health Center.
If you wish to donate items, services or wish to help please contact us at 870-732-7534.
