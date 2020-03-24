Another round of rain & storms this afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -There will be a break in the rain for most areas this afternoon, but another period of rain storms will arrive around 2 pm and last through 8 pm. These storms could contain high wind gusts and hail. High temperatures today will be in the lower 70s and lows tonight will be in the lower 50s.
THE REST OF TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 71. Winds will be southeast 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30% early. Low: 51. Winds northwest 10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 69. Winds north 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thankfully, the rain will move out tonight and we will be dry Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be sunny tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be around 80 degrees. More clouds will arrive on Friday and there will be a slight chance of a pop-up shower.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a few showers Saturday, but Sunday looks dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday.
