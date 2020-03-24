Gov. Asa Hutchinson gives update in COVID-19 in Arkansas

ARKANSAS (WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson and other state officials are giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic in Arkansas.
Watch live in the player above or click here to watch in the app.
Currently, there are more than 200 cases of the coronavirus in Arkansas. One death has been reported.
Authorities said the first coronavirus death was a 91-year-old man. He was pronounced dead in Faulkner County.
Arkansas Health Care Association executive director Rachel Bunch issued the following statement regarding the positive diagnosis of COVID-19 in three nursing homes:
“Our association is aware that three of our member nursing homes have reported positive COVID-19 diagnoses. Affected homes are in Benton, Jefferson and Pulaski Counties. The patients in all facilities are receiving the medical care they need and those who were diagnosed have been isolated from others. We are in communication with our facilities, Arkansas Department of Health and Arkansas Department of Human Services to ensure patients have the care they need and prescribed procedures are being followed."
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.