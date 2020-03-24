The Investigators: Memphis airport changes parking policy for those quarantined, staying safer at home

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A family in quarantine was told by Memphis International Airport that, regardless of the circumstances, they would have to pay the full amount of their parking bill until The Investigators stepped in to help.
Ole Miss student Nikki Daoust flew home to California for Spring Break. When she got there, her sister grew ill and the entire family decided to quarantine.
Nikki called the airline and cancelled her flight with no penalties. Then, her dad called the airport.
Mark Pazdur says Nikki had parked in the long-term lot, which charges $15 per day.
He initially thought her car would be there for a week but because of the pandemic, he’s not sure when she will be able to pick up the vehicle.
“Frankly, they were just blunt and rude and said, ‘nope, it is what is, you got a car parked there and that’s it,’” Pazdur told The Investigators.
Nikki said she wasn’t alone.
“I have three friends right now who are trying to mail people their keys to go pick up their cars because their bills are getting so ridiculous and out of control,” she said.
Pazdur was expecting to pay hundreds while his daughter’s car sat in the parking lot for an indeterminate amount of time.
The Investigators spoke with Memphis International, which is now willing to work with this family and anyone else on a case-by-case basis.
Airport spokesman Glen Thomas texted “We are working to assist these customers and making adjustments where necessary. They may need to provide us with some additional documentation.”
Thomas said parking staff have been getting inquiries from those affected by the pandemic. The airport is also look at adjusting the towing policy, which is that a car would be towed if not picked up in 30 days.
“We are very appreciate that they are doing that,” said Pazdur. “But at the same time it’s disappointing that they didn’t do it on their own and it took a news investigation to get it done.”
If you are in a similar situation, you’re urged to email parkingmanager@flymemphis.com.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.