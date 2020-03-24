Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund awards 1st round of grants to area nonprofits

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Friday, March 20, the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund released its first round of rapid relief grants to support organizations impacted by the coronavirus.
These unrestricted relief grants totaled $150,000 and were spread evenly among Metropolitan Inter-Faith Association (MIFA), Mid-South Food Bank and Whole Child Strategies. These organizations are considered to be on the front lines of distributing food, supplies and resources to vulnerable populations in Memphis.
“As the need for food assistance continues to grow, our efforts to distribute more food to both our partner agencies and mobile pantry distributions are accelerating,” said Cathy Pope, president & CEO of the Mid-South Food Bank. “The generous $50,000 from donors to the COVID-19 relief fund has been critical for the Food Bank, enabling us to provide food and hope to our neighbors in need.”
This relief fund aims to provide flexible funding to nonprofit organizations that are servicing community members dealing with the economic consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak in West Tennessee, Eastern Arkansas, and Northern Mississippi. It’s managed by the Community Foundation of Greater Memphis, in partnership with the City of Memphis, Shelby County Government, United Way of the Mid-South, and Momentum Nonprofit Partners/Mid-South Philanthropy Network.
So far, donors have contributed $330,000 total, including the $150,000 just awarded to these nonprofit organizations within the first four days of its operation. Representatives from the partnership agencies will award these grants weekly based on the amount funds received.
Last week, both the Mid-South Food Bank and the Mid-South COVID-19 Regional Response Fund received $250,000 donations from Nike to assist in efforts to serve low income Mid-Southerners during the outbreak.
To learn more about this fund and its weekly grant distributions, or to make a donation, visit cfgm.org/COVID.
