Orpheum Theatre cancels “A Bronx Tale” due to coronavirus concerns

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Orpheum Theatre Group has decided to cancel their involvement in the Broadway tour of “A Bronx Tale.”
The theatre along with Ticketmaster says they plan to reach out to ticket purchasers directly with information regarding the cancellation.
Season subscribers who have the tickets for A Bronx Tale included in their package will also receive information concerning their options.
In a statement the theatre group said in part:
“The Orpheum Theatre Group is continuing to work diligently with the artists, promoters, producers, and other involved parties to provide answers as soon as possible regarding upcoming events. For the most up-to-date information about show cancellations, postponements, and other changes, please visit orpheum-memphis.com/covid19.”
The Orpheum says box office requests must be made by emailing BoxOffice@orpheum-memphis.com.
