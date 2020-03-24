Patriots release former Tiger star Gostkowski

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The long-run is over for a former Memphis Tiger great in New England. In what’s reported as a cap saving move, the Patriots release veteran Kicker Stephen Gostkowski after 14 years with the team.
He was scheduled to make about $3 million this year. Gotti is the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and fifth-most accurate field goal kicker in NFL history.
The 36-year old missed most of last season after undergoing hip surgery. Over his career, Gostkowski won three Super Bowls, earned two All-Pro nods and reached four Pro Bowls.
He made 87.4% of his field goals and posted an even higher mark in the postseason.
