Rain ends and takes a break through late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Rain and storms will end early this evening from west to east. Severe threat looks minimal through 8 PM. Temperatures will hold in the 60s. Winds will turn west to northwest at 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. Patchy fog. Low: 51. Winds northwest 5-10 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. High: 69. Winds north 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be around 80 degrees. More clouds will arrive on Friday and there will be a slight chance of a pop-up shower.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a few showers Saturday, but Sunday looks dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday and mid 60s Sunday. Lows will be in the 60s Saturday morning but near 50 on Sunday morning.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
