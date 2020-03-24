Shelby County has 135 confirmed cases of coronavirus

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials confirmed there are 135 cases of coronavirus in Shelby County.
Multiple individuals are being monitored with symptoms of the virus.
Shelby County has the second-most cases in the state, trailing Davidson County, according to the Tennessee Department of Health.
The mayors of Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown and Memphis have issued “safer-at-home” orders to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID-19. The order does not include a city curfew.
We’ve created a list of resources for Mid-Southerns impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
