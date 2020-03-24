Storms with heavy rain likely today

Showers and thunderstorms are moving in this morning. Rain could be heavy at times and lightning will be possible. There will be a lull in the rain during the early afternoon, but another round of storms will arrive around 4 pm and last through 10 pm. These storms could feature high wind gusts and hail. High temperatures today will be in the lower 70s and lows tonight will be in the lower 50s.
TODAY: Cloudy. 80%. High: 71. Winds will be southeast 5-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Cloudy. 30% early. Low: 51. Winds northwest 10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: Thankfully, the rain will move out late tonight and we will be dry Wednesday and Thursday. It will also be sunny tomorrow with high temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. High temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be around 80 degrees. More clouds will arrive on Friday and there will be a slight chance for a pop-up shower.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a few showers Saturday, but Sunday looks dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday.
