Suspect wanted in fatal Helena-West Helena weekend shooting

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena Police Department is in search of a suspect responsible for the shooting death of a 23-year-old male Sunday afternoon.
Officers found Jacob Clayton in the front yard of a residence on South Ashlar Street near Desota Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.
HWHPD believes the suspect fired shots from a gray 2005 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and a temporary Arkansas tag.
This is an ongoing investigation involving HWHPD and Arkansas State Police. The departments say they are currently seeking a person of interest in this case.
Call the HWHPD at 870-572-3441 with any information regarding this case.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.