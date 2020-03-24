Suspect wanted in fatal Helena-West Helena weekend shooting

Sunday West Helena Shooting leaves one dead (Source: WHBQ)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 23, 2020 at 8:03 PM CDT - Updated March 23 at 8:03 PM

HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. (WMC) - Helena-West Helena Police Department is in search of a suspect responsible for the shooting death of a 23-year-old male Sunday afternoon.

Officers found Jacob Clayton in the front yard of a residence on South Ashlar Street near Desota Street suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

HWHPD believes the suspect fired shots from a gray 2005 Toyota Camry with tinted windows and a temporary Arkansas tag.

This is an ongoing investigation involving HWHPD and Arkansas State Police. The departments say they are currently seeking a person of interest in this case.

Call the HWHPD at 870-572-3441 with any information regarding this case.

