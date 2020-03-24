Tennessee governor asks schools to stay closed through April 24

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Governor Bill Lee on Tuesday urged schools to keep their doors closed even longer because of the growing coronavirus outbreak.
Speaking Tuesday, the governor asked schools to stay closed through April 24. His previous request had them closed through the end of March.
This comes after the state confirmed 667 cases of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and the number is growing by the day.
So far, there have been two deaths in Tennessee.
Lee also said state workers are being asked to continue working remotely through April 24.
Here is a list of resources for Mid-Southerners impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
This story will be updated.
