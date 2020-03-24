WATCH: Gov. Reeves calls for halt of gatherings of 10+

By Jacob Gallant | March 24, 2020 at 10:13 AM CDT - Updated March 24 at 10:42 AM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is calling for a statewide halt of gatherings of 10 or more people

Reeves said an executive order will be signed Tuesday to stop the spread of COVID-19.

The order includes restaurants stopping dine-in serving. It also includes stopping visits to nursing homes, hospitals and long-term care facilities.

It will also include only essential workers to leave home. Others can work remotely.

Reeves said his decisions have all come at the advice of health officials, whom he has the “utmost confidence” in.

He said he’s not been advised yet to enter a statewide lockdown.

Reeves also advised people not to hoard. He says the food supply chain is doing its job.

“Our amazing Mississippi truckers and American truck drivers are working to get shelves stocked," Reeves said.

