Bartlett business owner plans to give 1,500 meals to families in need

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Troubled by the coronavirus pandemic’s impact on families, Dustin Smith, owner of Smith’s Plumbing Services, purchased 50 spaghetti dinners at Wally Hatchet’s restaurant Monday and started dishing them out.
He launched the Smith’s Plumbing Services Families-In-Need Lunch Giveaway. He hopes to feed as many as 250 people a day next week with the help of donations to the non-profit 901 Gives.
“For every dollar donated, Smith’s Plumbing will match that donation dollar-for-dollar up to $5,000 total,” he said.
Families can pick up their free meals at Wally Hatchet’s, 6439 Summer Ave. in Memphis March 30 through April 3 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. until donations run out (limit four per family).
Individuals or businesses can donate to 901 Gives through its GoFundMe account: gf.me/u/xsj6kg.
“Even if we surpass our goal, every dollar will go to buy more meals and give them away. If we can do this for three or more weeks, that would be awesome!” said Smith.
