Cloudy start, some sun by afternoon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will gradually break up this afternoon which will lead to some sunshine. It will be cooler today but highs will still climb into the upper 60s this afternoon.
TODAY: Gradually decreasing clouds. High: 68. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 54. Winds south 5 mph.
THURSDAY: Partly cloudy much warmer. High: 81. Winds will be south 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A south wind and sunshine will help temperatures climb to around 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday. It will be sunny tomorrow, but more clouds will arrive on Friday. It will be cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid-60s.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a few showers and storms Saturday. The mainline of storms will likely be after 5 pm on Saturday night. Some storms could have gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain will be out of the area by Sunday morning and clouds should gradually clear during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday.
