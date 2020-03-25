170 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Shelby County

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 25, 2020 at 9:24 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 9:24 AM

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Health officials have announced 170 confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Shelby County.

According to the Shelby County Health Department, there are now indications that person-to-person spread in the workplace and the community is taking place.

Health officials are recommending strict adherence to social-distancing in the Mid-South.

Shelby County has the second-most cases in the state, trailing Davidson County.

If you have any questions concerning the coronavirus, please contact the Shelby County Health Department at 833-943-1658.

