Drying out and warming up over the next few days

It’s dry this morning, but clouds are still sitting over the Mid-South. Thankfully, the clouds will gradually clear today so we will get sunshine by early afternoon. It feels cool this morning with temperatures around 50 degrees, but high temperatures will be in the upper 60s this afternoon. Low temperatures will dip into the mid-50s under a partly cloudy sky tonight.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. High: 68. Winds will be north 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Low: 54. Winds south 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A south wind and sunshine will help temperatures climb to around 80 degrees on Thursday and Friday. It will be sunny tomorrow, but more clouds will arrive on Friday. It will be cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid-60s.
WEEKEND: There will be clouds and a few showers and storms Saturday. The mainline of storms will likely be after 5 pm on Saturday night. Some storms could have gusty winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. Rain will be out of the area by Sunday morning and clouds should gradually clear during the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the mid-70s Saturday and mid-60s Sunday.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.