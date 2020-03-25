Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas Department of Health give update on COVID-19

LIVE: Gov. Hutchinson and ADH provide COVID-19 update for Arkansas
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | March 25, 2020 at 1:23 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 1:41 PM

ARKANSAS (WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson and officials with the Arkansas Department of Health are giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

As of noon Wednesday, there are 280 cases of coronavirus in the Natural State, two deaths have also been reported.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a 91-year-old man and a man in his 50s died Tuesday from COVID-19.

The governor has also called a special session by General Assembly to start Thursday to fill holes in the budget.

