Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Arkansas Department of Health give update on COVID-19

ARKANSAS (WMC) - Governor Asa Hutchinson and officials with the Arkansas Department of Health are giving an update on the coronavirus pandemic in the state.
Watch live in the player above or click here to watch in the app.
As of noon Wednesday, there are 280 cases of coronavirus in the Natural State, two deaths have also been reported.
According to the Arkansas Department of Health, a 91-year-old man and a man in his 50s died Tuesday from COVID-19.
The governor has also called a special session by General Assembly to start Thursday to fill holes in the budget.
We’ve created a list of resources for Mid-Southerns impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.