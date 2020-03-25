‘Keep it simple and age-appropriate’: Talking to your kids about COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - As concerns over COVID-19 continue, school systems across the Mid-South are extending closures. Experts say, if you haven’t already, it might be time to talk to your children about the current state of the nation.
It may not be an easy conversation, but it’s one experts say you should have.
“Knowledge is power, even for young people,” said Colby Jonas with Youth Villages.
Jonas says talking to your children about COVID-19 is important and with school closures extending, now could be a good time.
“They’re going to realize that they haven’t been to school. They’ve been inside. Maybe they haven’t been outside with their friends as much as they have before,” said Jonas.
Jonas says there’s no need to stress yourself out over it. Keep it simple and age appropriate.
“It could be something as simple as, there’s some germs outside and we want to make sure that we keep everybody safe. We want to make sure that we’re washing out hands,” said Jonas.
Meantime, if you’re having to stay home with your kids because of school closures, private reading tutor Stephanie White says take advantage of the opportunity. You don’t have to be perfect.
“Make everything a learning experience. You can count while you’re folding clothes or you can spell the clothes that you’re folding,” said White.
White is still working with students via Facetime or online chat during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She says having a schedule for children during this time can be helpful.
“Maybe you start off with 30 minutes and you say we’re going to do this for 30 minutes and then maybe you give the child an opportunity to do some type of activity that he or she enjoys doing,” said White.
The National Association of School Psychologists released information on how to talk to your children about COVID-19. click here.
The CDC also offers resources for parents.
