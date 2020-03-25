Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — The multibillion-dollar concert industry went to zero revenue in a matter of days after the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the United States. Concerts, tours, live events and festivals were canceled to prevent the spread of the virus. Now thousands of small businesses and contract workers who live gig to gig are facing an uncertain future. Nashville tour manager Kai Griffin says he's out of work and has very little in savings. The virus outbreak hit the United States at a time when many businesses and workers were financially depending on an uptick in concerts starting in the spring. The vast majority of people recover from the virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness.