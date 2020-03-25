Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Doctors plead with Tennessee governor for stay-at-home order
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Doctors across Tennessee are pleading with Gov. Bill Lee to take stronger action to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus. Dr. Aaron Milstone warned on a webinair Tuesday that without action, tens of thousands of Tennesseans could die from the pandemic. Milstone is a pulmonary and critical care physician at Williamson Medical Center. The governor has urged residents to work from home and ordered bars and restaurants to close for 14 days starting Monday with the exception of drive-thru, take-out and delivery services. But a group of more than 2,000 health care providers across the state is asking for an immediate stay-at-home order.
SEVERE WEATHER-SOUTH
Possible twister: Damage reports at Mississippi-Alabama line
FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — A suspected tornado heavily damaged a store in northern Mississippi and other structures along the line with Alabama as a severe storm system crossed the Deep South. Preliminary damage reports from the National Weather Service showed the apparent tornado touched down Tuesday evening near the Mississippi town of Tishomingo. Tishomingo Police Chief Mike Kemp told broadcast outlet WTVA that some minor injuries were reported and that a dollar store in the community received major damage. Severe weather watches were posted for other parts of the South, including parts of Tennessee and Georgia.
BABY KILLED-MOM CONFESSES
Police: Tennessee woman admits to killing baby a decade ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Police say a Tennessee woman called authorities and admitted to killing her child nearly a decade ago. A police news release on Tuesday says 40-year-old Zohal Sakwall told Nashville detectives that she suffocated her 4-month-old daughter Natalie with a plastic bag in June 2010. Police say the mother called the Youth Services Division and admitted to the crime in January. She later interviewed with detectives in person and said she killed the girl because of the disruption the baby had caused in her life. At the time of the child's death, the mother had told police the baby got entangled in a blanket and suffocated. The death was ruled an accident.
WOMAN'S REMAINS FOUND
Remains of missing Tennessee woman found in field
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say the remains of an East Tennessee woman who has been missing since 2018 have been found in a field. Skeletal remains of 22-year-old Cheynne Tonisha Shropshire were found on Saturday on a property in Blount County. Sheriff's officials say forensic experts at the Knox County Regional Forensic Center identified the remains from dental records. Shropshire is from Alcoa. She was reported missing by a family member in September 2018. Authorities are still investigating the woman's disappearance. Anyone with information about Shropshire's disappearance should call the Blount County Sheriff's Office.
FALSE INFORMATION LAWSUIT-TENNESSEE
Lawsuit challenges Tennessee false campaign literature law
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A political action committee is challenging a Tennessee law that criminalizes publishing false campaign literature, arguing that such bans violate the U.S. Constitution. The nonpartisan group Tennesseans for Sensible Election Laws filed the complaint earlier this month against Attorney General Herbert Slatery and the Davidson County district attorney general's office. A spokeswoman for Slatery said the attorney general's office was aware of the complaint but declined to comment because the lawsuit was pending. According to the lawsuit, the group seeks to publish “literally false campaign literature in opposition to candidates campaigning for state office” that uses satire, parody and hyperbole.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-CONCERTS
Once booming concert industry goes quiet after coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn (AP) — The multibillion-dollar concert industry went to zero revenue in a matter of days after the outbreak of novel coronavirus in the United States. Concerts, tours, live events and festivals were canceled to prevent the spread of the virus. Now thousands of small businesses and contract workers who live gig to gig are facing an uncertain future. Nashville tour manager Kai Griffin says he's out of work and has very little in savings. The virus outbreak hit the United States at a time when many businesses and workers were financially depending on an uptick in concerts starting in the spring. The vast majority of people recover from the virus, but for some, it can cause more severe illness.