Make-A-Wish Mid-South promotes messages of hope for children amid COVID-19 outbreak

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Make-A-Wish Mid-South is seeing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic as they postpone wishes for children that involve travel.
The foundation says 77% of the wishes involve travel but while they postpone their magical wishes they are launching a new program, “Messages of Hope.”
People are encouraged to spread positivity and encouragement for children through social media as they await their wishes.
"'Messages of Hope’ gives people the chance to do something positive and impactful for our wish kids who now have to wait a little longer for their wish,” said Casey Tansey, Make-A-Wish Mid-South’s CEO. “For nearly 35 years, our local community has brought hope to local wish kids and now, our wish families need it more than ever before.”
Those who wish to send a message of hope can take a picture, write a note or create a video sharing your messages of hope to any social media channel.
Tag @MakeAWishMidSouth and use the hashtag #WishesAreWaiting in your post.
For more information about Make-A-Wish Mid-South: midsouth.wish.org
For more information about Messages of Hope: wish.org/messages-of-hope.
