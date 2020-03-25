MATA offering free rides during coronavirus pandemic

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Starting March 25 through the end of April you can ride for free on any MATA-operated vehicles.
The Memphis City Council unanimously approved the temporary cuts as part of the strategy to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
MATA officials said the move will cut the exchange of money and fare-cards, where health experts have said COVID-19 can live for days.
The free rides will also help MATA reinforce social distancing measures because riders will be asked to board through the rear doors to limit contact with the operators.
Don’t forget only ten people at a time will be allowed onboard buses and trolleys during the coronavirus outbreak.
That means some riders might have to wait on the next bus to arrive.
