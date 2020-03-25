Memphis Goodwill locations closed temporarily

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Goodwill, Inc. announced on Wednesday it will be closing all stores in the area until further notice due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
This affects the Corporate office in Memphis, as well as all area Goodwill stores in Shelby and Tipton counties.
The following counties in North Mississippi will also see Goodwill location closures: Alcorn, Benton, Desoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee, Marshall, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Tishomongo and Union counties.
Goodwill originally had a Spring Sale planned for March 21, but it was postponed late last week.
