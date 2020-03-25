Miss. Health Dept. reports 5th coronavirus-related death

Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) is reporting two new deaths from coronavirus in Mississippi.
The first case is a Wilkinson County man between 85-90 years old with underlying conditions who died while hospitalized.
A Tunica County woman between ages 75-80 died in a long-term care facility.
Earlier Wednesday, MSDH reported a Webster County man died from coronavirus-related complications.
The man was between 65-70 years old with underlying health conditions, he died at the hospital.
Deaths have been reported in Holmes and Hancock Counties by Mississippi Department of Health.
