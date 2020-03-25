2 Regional One employees test positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to a news release by Regional One Health, two employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
Officials explained both employees were already in self-isolation when their test results came back positive.
The release explained they were tested as a result of an ‘agressive screening process’ at Regional One.
No additional information about the employees will be released to protect patient privacy.
The hospital also announced they are working closely with the Shelby County Health Department to tackle the coronavirus pandemic.
Currently, there are 170 cases of the coronavirus in Shelby County.
