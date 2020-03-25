More than 80% of Memphis City Hall employees not working in the building after ‘safer-at-home’ order

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In compliance with his “Safer-at-Home” Executive Order, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said Wednesday that more than 80 percent of City Hall employees are not working in the building.
In his daily COVID-19 update, Strickland said the public must conduct business with the City (ex. paying taxes, fines, etc.) through the mail or online, rather than in person.
To pay your taxes online, click here.
If you don’t have access to pay your City of Memphis bills online, call 901-522-1111 to make the necessary arrangements so you don’t get charged late fees or fines.
Strickland announced that Tuesday the City Council approved the amendment of the city’s 2020 operating budget of $2 million. The funding will go towards helping to cover the cost of free or reduced fares on public transit and to the Mid-South Food Bank to assist low-income and food-insecure people throughout the region.
The City Council also approved temporary free fares for all customers who ride any mode of public transportation operated by the Memphis Area Transit Authority (MATA). The free fares will begin on Wednesday, March 25 through Thursday, April 30.
Strickland also further clarified his Safer at Home order in his update, saying that there is no curfew and essential services employees do not need a note from their employer or special badge to go to work.
Strickland said the order is legally enforceable, and officials will take every measure available to enforce it. This includes possibly issuing misdemeanor citations, revoking beer permits, and closures of businesses under nuisance abatement ordinances.
The directive issued by the Shelby County Health Department is also legally enforceable, and applies to all Shelby County residents.
